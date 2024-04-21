Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

