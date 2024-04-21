Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Up 3.8%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 30,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 150,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Vroom Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($80.51) EPS for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 130.45% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

About Vroom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Vroom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,848,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,290,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.