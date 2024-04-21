Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Up 3.8%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 30,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 150,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($80.51) EPS for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 130.45% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter.
Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.
