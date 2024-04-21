VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 168,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,410,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

VivoPower International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.