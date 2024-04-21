Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 420.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,396 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

VRDN stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

