Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. 177,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 174,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vintage Wine Estates
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.