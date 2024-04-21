Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. 177,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 174,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Stories

