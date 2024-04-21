Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Vicor has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Institutional Trading of Vicor

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

