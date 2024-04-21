Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Vera Bradley Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
