VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 407 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

