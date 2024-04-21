United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.42

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.71. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 931,504 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

