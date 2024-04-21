UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,019 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -546.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

