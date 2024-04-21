StockNews.com Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Hold

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

