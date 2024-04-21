Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $13.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.38 per share.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $231.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.