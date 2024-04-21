Reviewing Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) and Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nate’s Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial currently has a consensus target price of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Nate’s Food.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 11.60% 12.32% 1.50% Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.35 billion 1.78 $522.54 million $4.28 17.60 Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -2.42

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nate’s Food. Nate’s Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stifel Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Nate’s Food on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Nate’s Food

Nate's Food Co. engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company is also focusing on licensing its food products comprising a ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can. Nate's Food Co. is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

