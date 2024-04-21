Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thor Explorations Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Thor Explorations in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Thor Explorations’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.0 %

THX opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.65.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

