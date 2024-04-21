Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 8,645,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,868,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.72.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

