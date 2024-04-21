Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HVT stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $503.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

