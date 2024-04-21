Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mitek Systems, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MITK. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a PE ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.