Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issued By Zacks Research

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2026 earnings at $24.44 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $726.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $369.76 and a one year high of $800.78.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

