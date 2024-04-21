Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Issued By Zacks Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

