Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $270.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

