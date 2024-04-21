Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.