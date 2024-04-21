Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

