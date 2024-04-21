NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

