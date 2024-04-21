Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 6.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.59. 105,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 37,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

