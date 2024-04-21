Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 6.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.59. 105,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 37,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.32.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moving iMage Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.