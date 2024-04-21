Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Contrast

Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monex Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monex Group N/A N/A N/A $11.59 0.50 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.57 million 0.45 -$60.42 million ($3.83) -0.31

Monex Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monex Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monex Group N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group -138.67% -121.73% -59.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Monex Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monex Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monex Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Monex Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Monex Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monex Group beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc., an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services. In addition, it involved in development and operation of marketing SaaS ChatBook'; research and design, study, development, and consultation on cryptocurrency; and development of trading technology. The company was formerly known as Monex Beans Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Monex Group, Inc. in July 2008. Monex Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

