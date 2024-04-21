Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

