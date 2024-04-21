LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
