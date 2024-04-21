Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

