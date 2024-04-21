Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

