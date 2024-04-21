Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,001,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $79.75 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

