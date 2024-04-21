Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,695 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 403.50 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

