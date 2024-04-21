Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

