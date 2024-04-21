Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 37,631 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of IMAX worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $907.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

