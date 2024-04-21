Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 244,417 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

