Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

FE opened at $38.17 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

