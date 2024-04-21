Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 58,773 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

