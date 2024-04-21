Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 372 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in NIKE by 433.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of NKE opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

