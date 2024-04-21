Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 34,556 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 345.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $81.24 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

