Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 111,260 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,260 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

