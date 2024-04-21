KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

KREF stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 361.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.