Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

