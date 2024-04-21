iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.50. 3,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2847 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) by 486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

