Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

IDN stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.78. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

