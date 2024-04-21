HTLF Bank Takes $81,000 Position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.94 on Friday. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

EMX Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Türkiye, Europe, Australia, Latin America, Morocco, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.