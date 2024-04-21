HTLF Bank Takes $43,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.46 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

