HTLF Bank Purchases Shares of 14,350 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

