HTLF Bank Purchases New Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.10 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 65.41 and a quick ratio of 65.41.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

