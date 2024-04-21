Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Down 70%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 70% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.15. 955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Histogen Trading Down 70.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $640,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Histogen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

