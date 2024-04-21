Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

