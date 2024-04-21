GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 0.9%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 44,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 104,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

GoldMining Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$209.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

